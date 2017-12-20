Delta CEO to Seek Repayment for Lost Revenue During ATL Airport Power Outage

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian plans to seek compensation for the airline’s lost revenue due to a power outage that took nearly 12 hours to restore at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday

“We will certainly be seeking the opportunity to have a conversation, and then seek reimbursement,” Bastian shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday evening. “I don’t know whose responsibility it is between the airport and Georgia Power, but we’re going to have conversations with both of them.”

According to Bastian, airline may have lost $25 million to $50 million of revenue as a result of the power outage which doesn’t include additional costs incurred by Delta, which canceled 1,400 flights, is reimbursing passengers for Sunday night hotel stays and delivering luggage that was misplaced.

