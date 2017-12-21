Kanye’s Yeezy Season 6 Campaign Features Instagram Fan Page Screenshots Plastered Around The World

Kanye West has never been know to stick to a conventional way of thinking, and he continues to prove that even on a “hiatus” from releasing music and being in the spotlight. The latest campaign being launched by Mr. West is for his newly-released Yeezy Season 6 collection, which he recently pulled out of NYFW for and ended up premiering at Miami’s Art Basel. In True Kanye fashion, he didn’t have your typical fashion show at Art Basel, but rather a guerrilla marketing campaign to draw attention to the new pieces. Kim Kardashian-West walked out of the house seemingly everyday over the course of 2 weeks rocking all Yeezy Season 6; Those paparazzi pictures were then posted to her Instagram account, and screenshots of the posts were plastered on the walls surrounding Art Basel.

YEEZY SEASON 6 POSTERS SPOTTED IN MIAMI 👀 pic.twitter.com/zCLM8VFj5Q — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) December 9, 2017

Now, things with this unique campaign have been taken a step further as it expands to cities around America, and the world. Cities like Chicago, Amsterdam, Portland, and Berlin are now seeing posters with KKW wearing Yeezy Season 6, but this time the screenshots aren’t just of Kim’s own IG page–there are a bunch of different fan accounts who posted the pics and are getting their shine as well.

YEEZY SEASON 6 | CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/xYPW6bc6CU — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) December 20, 2017

YEEZY SEASON 6 | AMSTERDAM pic.twitter.com/KRXGYoT3jI — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) December 20, 2017

The looks from these photos are all now available on Yeezy Supply, and the layout of the website is similar to the design of the campaign plastered around town. Fans are giving great reviews of this out-of-the-box marketing, and also hoping that this creativity means Kanye is on his way back into the spotlight.

BERLIN – YEEZY SEASON 6 pic.twitter.com/xEgvSlSOXv — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) December 20, 2017

