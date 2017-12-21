Shine Light in Darkness holiday packing event for Christmas Meals

For the one-in-six people in metro Detroit with no access to fresh, healthy food options this holiday, the Shine Light in Darkness holiday meal event will provide 5,000 meals to the hungry right in time for Christmas. Eighty volunteers will assist in preparation of the meals.

WHERE/WHEN:

Friday, Dec. 22: Meal Packing (9 a.m. – noon & 1:00 – 4 p.m.) Media is welcome to visit on-site/conduct interviews at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Forgotten Harvest Headquarters 21800 Greenfield, Oak Park, MI 48237

Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23: Deliveries via Forgotten Harvest Trucks

Meals will be delivered to the following metro Detroit agency recipients:

· ACC’s Youth & Recreation Leadership Center

· New Breed Community Development Corporation

· Second Cannan Missionary Baptist Church

· Exodus

· Jermaine Jackson Community Center

· City Covenant

BACKGROUND:

Oak Park, Michigan-based Forgotten Harvest was formed in 1990 to fight two problems: hunger and waste. Forgotten Harvest “rescued” over 45 million pounds of food last year by collecting surplus prepared and perishable food from over 800 locations, including grocery stores, fruit and vegetable markets, restaurants, caterers, dairies, farmers, wholesale food distributors and other Health Department-approved sources. This donated food, which would otherwise go to waste, is delivered free-of-charge to over 250 emergency food providers in the metro Detroit area.

Learn more about Forgotten Harvest and how to help drive hunger from our community at www.forgottenharvest.org.

