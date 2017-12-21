Two Weeks After the Run-off Election, Mary Norwood Concedes Atlanta Mayoral Race

Two weeks after the run-off election, Norwood said she will no longer contest the election results and conceded the race to her opponent and the Mayor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms in a video Wednesday.

Norwood had asked for a recount due to the slim margin after losing the Dec. 5 mayor’s race by less than 1 percent of the 92,169 votes cast. Norwood’s totals were at 49 percent with 45,840 votes.

In the video, Norwood pledged to hold the new mayoral administration accountable going forward.

Bottoms’ inauguration will be held Jan. 2.

