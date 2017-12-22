Most City of Detroit offices to close Dec. 22 to Jan. 1

Many City of Detroit offices will be closed beginning Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Normal police, fire and bus services will be provided. In addition, the following services will be provided:

The Department of Public Works (DPW) will NOT collect refuse, recycling and bulk items on Monday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. During both weeks, crews will collect one day later than scheduled. Monday’s collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday and so forth. In addition, the drop-off locations will be closed Christmas and New Year’s Day, but will be open Dec. 22 & 23 and Dec. 26 – 30.

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) will operate bus service on Christmas and New Year’s Day as a Sunday schedule. Regular weekday bus service will be provided on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

The Detroit People Mover will be closed on Christmas Day and reopen at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Trains will operate on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) from 10 a.m. p.m. – 3 a.m. and from noon to midnight on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1).

In addition, these offices are open from Dec. 26 – 28, 2017:

Department of Public Works – City Engineering Division Permits Office

Detroit Health Department

Immunization Clinic (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner, Detroit, MI 48213

*Hepatitis A vaccine only

WIC-Moms & Babe Too Clinics (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) – Only open Dec. 27 & 28

7900 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214

5716 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48210

15420 W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48235

6550 W Warren, Detroit, MI 48209

WIC-ACC Clinics (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) – Open Dec. 26, 27 & 28

8655 Greenfield, Detroit, MI 48228

14061 Lappin, Detroit, MI 48205

9641 Harper, Detroit, MI 48213

WIC-CHASS (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) – Open Dec. 26, 27 & 28

5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209

Detroit Water and Sewerage Department – Customer Care Centers and Call Center.

Call (313) 267-8000 at anytime to report water and sewer emergencies.

Municipal Parking Department – All City parking garages will be operate as regularly scheduled. The only exception is Ford Underground Garage, which will be closed on Christmas Day.

Office of the Chief Financial Officer

Treasury Office – Cashier’s Office and Citizen Tax Help Center (income and property taxes). To contact the Citizen Tax Help Center, call (313) 224-3560.

CHRISTMAS TREES

The Department of Public Works will also pick up Christmas trees during the first two weeks of January. Residents should leave the trees at the curb on their regularly scheduled bulk collection day. All garland, lights, and ornaments should be removed before tree is placed at the curb. For more information about the holiday bulk pick-up schedule, call (313) 876-0

