PBA Royal looking for Detroit talent

PBA Royal Performing Arts and Training School is scheduled to hold auditions for a high school competitive dance team and will host a talent competition. There is no charge for the auditions that will be held at 1 pm on Jan. 20 and Jan. 27 at PBA Royal Performing Arts and Training school, 18121 W. Chicago St., Detroit.

There will be an additional talent competition in March 2018, sponsored by Wayne County Sheriffs Youth and Senior Education Fund. Registration is $30. The competition will showcase dance, theater and musical performances.

PBA Royal Performing Arts and Training School is known for developing local talent, providing enriching opportunities to learn the modeling industry, pageantry system, theater, music and dance.