2017 New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at Woodruff Park

The Peach will drop in Atlanta this New Year’s Eve from the historic Flatiron Building.

Woodruff Park will open Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with access points at Auburn Avenue and Park Place, Edgewood Avenue and Park Place, Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue and Peachtree Street and Walton Street. Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. Mayor Kasim Reed will be on-hand with Arun Nijhawan, managing principal, Lucror Resources and V-103’s Ryan Cameron.

In a continued effort to revitalize Downtown, the 120-year-old building which is, in fact, the nation’s first flatiron building — predating the flatiron building in New York City, will be on full display. Atlanta’s oldest standing skyscraper, ‘FlatironCity’ is a melting pot for entrepreneurs and corporations. The refurbished office building houses a diverse tenant base including WEI an incubator for women founded companies and B2B start-ups who are increasing economic productivity in the airlines, logistics, chemical/refinery, digital advertising and music industries.

