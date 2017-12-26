Home

2017 New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at Woodruff Park


By ADW Staff
Leave a comment

The Peach will drop in Atlanta this New Year’s Eve from the historic Flatiron Building.

Woodruff Park will open Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with access points at Auburn Avenue and Park Place, Edgewood Avenue and Park Place, Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue and Peachtree Street and Walton Street. Entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. Mayor Kasim Reed will be on-hand with Arun Nijhawan, managing principal, Lucror Resources and V-103’s Ryan Cameron.

In a continued effort to revitalize Downtown, the 120-year-old building which is, in fact, the nation’s first flatiron building — predating the flatiron building in New York City, will be on full display. Atlanta’s oldest standing skyscraper, ‘FlatironCity’ is a melting pot for entrepreneurs and corporations. The refurbished office building houses a diverse tenant base including WEI an incubator for women founded companies and B2B start-ups who are increasing economic productivity in the airlines, logistics, chemical/refinery, digital advertising and music industries.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading 2017 New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at Woodruff Park

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now