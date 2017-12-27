Clear Out 2017 With Crystals

Sometimes we all feel like we need that little extra help to get the most out of our lifestyle. It’s believed by many that crystals help you live a better life, whether by reducing stress or even increasing your luck. There are many ways these magical stones can help you see life in a different way.

BLUE LACE AGATE: This will help you to speak more freely, getting rid of any anxious thoughts. It will encourage you to be clearer when explaining your feelings. Whether that means telling your crush you have feelings for them or just being more open with your friends, this is the crystal you need.

HOW IT HELPS – It helps you tell your crush you like them.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: