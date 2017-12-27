Rihanna Honors Cousin After He’s Killed In Barbados

Rihanna is mourning a tragic loss in her family after her cousin was killed Tuesday evening. According to Nation News, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne was walking near his home in Barbados when the 21-year-old was shot by an unidentified man. He later died from his injuries in the hospital.

Rihanna remembered her cousin, who she had just spend Christmas with, on Instagram. She also called for an end to gun violence. Check out her posts below.

Our condolences to Rihanna and her family after this tragic loss.

