UNAPOLOGETIC: Reclaiming My Confidence In 2018

How often do you find yourself staring in the mirror wishing that your body, your face, your hair, your skin and your weight were different? How often have you scrolled through Instagram or watched YouTube influencers and thought to yourself, “I wish I had it as good as them”?

Don’t feel bad. We’ve all been there. We’ve all been caught up in fitness fad diets, makeup trends and snap chat filters. We’ve all scrolled through an Instagram model’s page and envied her uncanny ability to find the perfect lighting and angles. We idolize her Dr. Miami sculpted body, perfect curls, wig collection, access to the latest fashion trends, and unlimited funds for international travel.

Bear with me while I take a sip of my tummy tea because there is a point here. It’s all fake — the followers, the hair, the bodies, the contoured noses, the lips, everything. You and I know this, yet we still compare ourselves and proceed to invest our hard-earned coins and precious energy into these fictional ideas of perfection.

I had to let that go in 2017. This was my year to realize that my beauty and self-worth are powerful despite the beauty industry and social media trolls working overtime to prove otherwise. It took fasting, unplugging and finding a positive headspace to have a conversation with inner me, and let me tell you, she had a lot to say.

Purge your disappointments, negative thoughts, perceived failures, and comparisons. The only acceptable bag lady is Erykah Badu. Don’t let another person be your goals. Inspiration? Sure. But your road is different. Directly mimicking someone will lead you directly to disappointments. Remove anyone who does not thoroughly respect, or appreciates who you are and what you bring to the table. Meditate on positive thoughts to awaken your inner peace. A clear mind and positive attitude will resonate deeply with your spirit, and be life-changing. Speak the power of self-love into the universe. If you watch closely, you will see your confidence unveil before your eyes.

Since society refuses to acknowledge our different sizes, shapes, and colors of beauty, it’s time we unapologetically claim what is rightfully ours. I don’t know about you, but I’m reclaiming my confidence in 2018. It’s time I love myself as much as Kanye loves Kanye.

