Candidate for Conyers’ seat takes action against Gov. Snyder 

Attorney, Democratic Activist, and Candidate for U.S. House Michael Gilmore will be holding a press conference to announce legal action to force Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to move up the special election to fill the seat of retired U.S. Rep. John Conyers, Jr.

Gilmore, a candidate for the 13th Congressional District Candidate-MI) 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, External Fort Street Entrance

Gov. Snyder continues to treat residents of urban areas across the state as second-class citizens and is violating a laundry list of constitutional laws in doing so. By holding this congressional seat vacant for 11 months, he is denying minority residents of the 13th Congressional District the right to vote and the right to be represented in Congress. This is yet another attempt to further silence the voice of minorities in the state and disregard their views. From putting emergency managers only in minority school districts and city halls to signing-off on the Flint water crisis for fiscal benefit, Governor Synder has historically cited cost-saving measures as his reason for denying civil and human rights to urban areas. Here, he is once again attempting to balance the state’s budget on the backs of Black people, in the name of “cost savings.”

For 52 years, this seat has been filled by a civil rights leader who helped ensure every American had the right to vote. Immediately following his retirement, the Governor wants us to standby for nearly a year with no voice at all. A year of laws will be passed, with far reaching impact, that our residents, minority or otherwise, will have no representation on. Republicans, from the White House to Lansing, have done everything they can to suppress the votes of Black and Brown Americans. Enough is enough! As the only candidate in the race prior to the vacancy created by Rep. Conyers’ retirement, Attorney Michael Gilmore is demanding that the people of this region be represented in Congress and has filed a federal lawsuit to require the Governor to allow the people to vote on their representative immediately.

