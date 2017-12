Erica Garner, Daughter Of Eric Garner, Has Passed Away

Eric Garner’s daughter, Erica Garner, passed away early Saturday morning according to her reps. The 27-year-old activist suffered a heart attack on Christmas Eve and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Out of respect to Erica please do not request comment if the journalist is not Black. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

