We Have About 40 Years Before We Could Lose Chocolate Forever


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Could you imagine a life without delicious chocolate? Scientists say this could be our fate very soon.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict that in 2050, cacao plants could go extinct due to climate change. To make it simple, we can expect to enjoy about 32 more years of chocolate on earth unless we don’t get our act together.

Today, the cacao plants grow in the rainforests of West Africa however, the planet’s rising temperatures could push cacao farms into unsuitable areas for cultivations.

Mars candy company and the University of California Berkeley have teamed up to create genetically modified cacao plants that can sustain the change in temperature. However, do you really want to eat genetically modified chocolate?

