8 Ways To Ring In 2018

As 2018 begins to unfold, following are 8 ways you can ring in the new year so the months ahead are full of you doing the things you love with who you love.

Cut off toxic people and remove yourself from toxic situations

Whatever you deemed toxic for your mental, physical and spiritual health in 2017 should not be following you into 2018. When you are able to recognize that someone is bringing more drama than peace into your life, cut him or her off. If your job is causing you to bring more stress home than money in your bank account, look for an alternative.

Organize your space to help cleanse your mind.

Ring off the new year by starting off on a more organized note. Put in the time and effort to organize so you know where certain things are. One benefit to having a cleaner atmosphere is that it helps you realize when you have clutter building up.

Bring your vision for yourself and your future to life with a vision board

Creating a vision board will help you better visualize the goals you want to accomplish this year. The goals can be short-term, long-term or both.

Focus on being your best cheerleader instead of your own worst critic

Think more positively. Recite a positive affirmation each morning to start your day. Say something that will empower you to take on the day regardless of what challenges you may face.

Set alongside time for yourself

Try to detach yourself from your smartphone and social media to protect your peace. Watch an episode of “Martin,” read a book or do whatever puts you in a relaxing mood to recharge.

Mark off important dates on your calendar

To guarantee that you are present for the people and moments that matter most, grab a calendar and plug in important dates. These are not just limited to birthdays and anniversaries. Determine what is important to you so you are able to be fully present for that person or event, so you can have fun.

Ball on a budget

Watch your spending and don’t underestimate the power of Groupon. If you find yourself often shopping at a specific store, ask the cashier if there is a customer rewards program.

Do what you can to make the people around you feel more appreciated

Think of ways to make those around you feel more appreciated by simply smiling, asking someone how their day is going or holding the door open. You don’t have to spend money, just put forth the time to show them you care.

