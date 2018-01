Capital One Got Folks Ready To Fight After Double Charging Customers

Capital One is messing up big time.

This week, many customers have discovered double charges and negative balances in their bank account. Also, when folks tried to hit up Capital One’s customer service, they reported long wait times.

Capital One tweeted the following statement:

Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

People were not happy about this whole disaster and they took to social media to air their frustrations. Swipe through to read people’s reactions.

