City of Detroit offers locations to protect residents from cold

Three Warming Centers Open; Recreation Centers and Library Branches Serve as Respite Centers During Regular Hours of Operation

Detroit residents looking for a warm spot during record-low temperatures have a number of options, including three warming centers and respite centers at the City’s 11 recreation centers and 18 Detroit Public Library branches.

The three warming centers are open through March 31 to provide relief to the homeless when year-round shelters are at capacity. The centers are:

• Cass Community Social Services, 1534 Webb, has 40 beds and provides services for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. – 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

• Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has 100 beds for men only. The center, 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

• Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries has a second location with 25 beds for women and children only. The center, 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

Detroit utilizes a coordinated entry process for access to shelters and warming centers. Individuals experiencing homelessness in Detroit and in need of emergency shelter should call the CAM Call Center at (313) 305-0311. Families with children will be directed to the Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center at 1600 Porter St. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., where staff will assist in exploring alternatives to shelter or determining a shelter placement for the night.

The three facilities will operate daily during the cold weather months including holidays. The locations combined are expected to accommodate up to 165 persons at a time. During extreme cold, services will be extended to include daytime hours.

Clients may be picked up by vans from organizations that offer outreach services or be referred by other homeless agencies. Upon entering the warming center, clients are expected to complete the intake process for admission.

All individuals are supervised at all times to ensure the safety and security. They are also provided with two hot meals, counseling, showering and sleeping accommodations. Clients are also encouraged to take advantage of other support services, such as referrals, housing assistance, health screening, and other related services. For more information regarding the warming centers, call (313) 224-9974.

In addition, residents are free to visit any of the City’s recreation centers or Detroit Public Library branches to get warm during regular hours of operation at these facilities.

DETROIT RECREATION CENTERS

Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clemente Center, 2631 Bagley

Monday – Friday 1 – 9 p.m.

Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road

Monday – Friday 1 – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr.

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Heilmann Center, 19601 Crusade

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lasky Center, 13200 Fenelon

Monday – Friday 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks

Monday – Friday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DETROIT PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATIONS

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor/W. Grand Blvd., 48216 • 313.481.1540

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor/Springwells, 48209 • 313.481.1550

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River/Greenfield, 48227 • 313.481.1570

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Chase Branch, 17731 W. Seven Mile Rd./Southfield, 48235 • 313.481.1580

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Conely Branch, 4600 Martin/Michigan, 48210 • 313.481.1590

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Douglass Branch for Specialized Services, 3666 Grand River/Trumbull, 48208 • 313.481.1707

Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Fri.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd./14th St., 48208 • 313.481.1710

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy/Southfield, 48228 • 313.481.1720

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene/Lafayette, 48207 • 313.481.1730

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols/James Couzens, 48235 • 313.481.1750

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Dr./E. Warren, 48224 • 313.481.1760

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant/E. Davison, 48212 • 313.481.1770

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Ave., 48202 • 313.481.1300

Hours: Tues. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.; Thurs., Fri. & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun. (Oct-May): 1 – 5 p.m.

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd./Linwood, 48238 • 313.481.1810

Technology, Literacy & Career (TLC) Center: 313.481.1814

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River/W. McNichols, 48219 • 313.481.1820

Hours: Tues., Thurs., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Mon. & Wed.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Sun. (Oct-May): 1 – 5 p.m.

Sherwood Forest Branch

7117 W. 7 Mile Rd./Livernois, 48221 • 313.481.1840

Hours: Mon., Wed., & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tues. & Thurs.: Noon – 8 p.m.

Skillman Branch

121 Gratiot/Farmer, 48226 • 313.481.1850

Hours: Mon., Tues., Wed., Thurs. & Sat. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wilder Branch

7140 E. 7 Mile Rd./Van Dyke, 48234 • 313.481.1870

Hours: Wed. Noon – 8 p.m.; Thurs. & Sat.: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sun. (Oct.-May): 1 – 5 p.m.

