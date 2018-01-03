Millennial Moves: Ashley Addrow-Pierson

What’s your go-to life hack?

Time Blocking. We can get so overwhelmed with social media, news and our emails. I set times to check those things so I don’t become consumed with them all day.

Cardi B or Coretta Scott King?

I love me some Cardi B, but I have to go with Coretta Scott King. Her strength, her sense of family, her intelligence, and how laid her hair always was with four kids. Lawd! She was the definition of “black girl magic” before we even knew the term.

Proudest millennial move moment?

Every day I wake up and don’t have to go to a 9 to 5, can live my dream, and still help hold down my household is my proudest Millennial Move moment.

Love or Money? Why?

Love because it’s easy to make money. It is very hard to find love, especially unconditional love.

Top 5 (Music and Movies)

In no particular order, anything Luther Vandross, “Poetic Justice,” “Paid in Full,” anything Jay-Z, “Miracle at St. Anna.”

