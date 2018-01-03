Motor City Re-Store hosts important info session tonight, Jan. 3

Motor City Re-Store will host a free information session this week for interested businesses. The program provides business owners matching grants to design and build façade and other exterior improvements – including landscaping, murals or public art design, outdoor dining options, historic preservation efforts and more.

Neighborhood Office Hours

Talk to a Re-Store representative about your business and how to apply. Call 844-749-8359 to reserve a spot.

FINAL INFO SESSION FOR ROUND 3

JANUARY 3, 2018 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reshmi Sweets & Café, 12170 Conant St.

Applications for the program are being accepted through January 8, 2018 at motorcityre-store.com/apply/

About Motor City Re-Store

Motor City Re-Store provides approximately $2 million annually in matching grants to existing business owners and their landlords for façade and other exterior improvements.

Motor City Re-Store is managed by the Small Business team at DEGC and is open to entrepreneurs who are currently open and operating a commercial storefront in the city of Detroit, and their landlords. It is supported by a combination of Community Development Block Grant funds and other funders. The Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) has stewardship of the public funds and has approved funding to develop the program.

Motor City Re-Store is taking applications for Round 3 through

Jan. 8, 2018. Business owners and landlords must apply jointly for 50 percent matching grants up to $25,000. Multiple businesses applying as a group are eligible for 75 percent matching grants. Applications can be made at motorcity-restore.com/apply/

