I’m ADDICTED, Too! – A Comedic Play By Detroit’s Own One Single Rose

The time is now for metro Detroit to welcome different perspectives in Urban Theater. One Single Rose is doing just that as a poet, spoken word artist, singer, actress and playwright who brings creative innovations to theatrical events. She has performed nationally and internationally and is happy to produce shows in her hometown. As a poet, she has received numerous awards and accolades for her work.

Since 2011, One Single Rose has performed in many independent stage productions and in film such as Why Am I Black? by Raquel “Rockie”Draper of Flipp The Script Productions, produced sold out shows as a member of Detroit based All For One Ink such as Who Shot Pookie, Who Made the Potato Salad, Bye Felicia as well as taken on roles in the Vagina Monologues, Motown Sunday, Café Mahogany, Brenda Perryman’s Grey Matter, The Park Players Sister Act the musical, and Wunderbaum’s Detroit Dealers in Europe.

Now One Single Rose presents I’m ADDICTED, Too! the second installment of her comedic play ADDICTION. I’m ADDICTED, Too! keeps it real with comedy as we all have at least one thing that we just can’t go without—that one thing we will go through hell or high water to obtain. I’m ADDICTED, Too! is a unique theater experience with quite a few twists as sometimes we don’t view our normal behavior as an addiction. The audience will also have an opportunity to reveal the writer’s addiction to win a prize at each performance. I’m ADDICTED, Too! opens on March 9, 2018, and runs through March 11, 2018. Shows are scheduled on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. show time, a 3:00 p.m. Sunday matinee and a 7:00 p.m. evening show at the Motor City Youth Theater, 27555 Grantland Street in Livonia, Michigan. If I’m ADDICTED, Too! sells out March 9-11, 2018, there will be additional shows added the following weekend. Tickets are available online https://imaddictedtoo.brownpapertickets.com or by calling (313) 451-2571. For more information please contact (313) 451-2571, email onesinglerose313@yahoo.com or visit www.onesinglerose.com

