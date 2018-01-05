BeScene: Broadway In Detroit: Finding Neverland

Broadway in Detroit is pleased to announce that FINDING NEVERLAND will play the Fisher Theatre, February 6-18, 2018. Tickets start at $39 and are now on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com . Tickets are also available for purchase at the Fisher Theatre box office.

Based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up – one of the most beloved stories of all time. Directed by Tony®-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Hair) with book by Olivier Award®-nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy Award®- winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy Award®-winner Mia Michaels (“So You Think You Can Dance,” Cirque du Soleil’s Delirium), this new musical, packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs, is a timeless story about the power of imagination… and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award®-winner Scott Pask (Pippin, Book of Mormon), lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Kenneth Posner (The Coast of Utopia, Pippin), costume design by Suttirat Larlarb (Of Mice and Men), sound design by Tony Award®-nominee Jonathan Deans (Pippin, La Cage aux Folles), hair and make-up design by Richard Mawbey, projection design by Jon Driscoll, music supervision by Fred Lassen, musical direction by Ryan Cantwell and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Finding Neverland is Produced by NETworks Presentations.

Performance times for Finding Neverland appearing February 6-18, 2018 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

through evening performances at Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

evening performances at Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

matinees at Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

matinees at Special Open Captioned performance on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Finding Neverland start at $39 (includes facility and parking fees) and are now on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 800-982-2787, and online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Fisher Theatre box office.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: