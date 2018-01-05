Professional Security Officer Hiring Events in Michigan

Detroit, Warren and Pontiac area applicants may visit the hiring events held:

Tues., Jan. 9 and Wed., Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1000 Town Center, Ste. 2430 in Southfield

Flint area applicants may attend the hiring events held:

Tues., Jan. 9, Wed. Jan. 10, and Thurs., Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

711 N. Saginaw Street, Ste. 16 in Flint

Lansing area applicants may attend the hiring events held:

Tues., Jan. 9, Wed. Jan. 10, and Thurs., Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 9490 Woodlane Dr. in Dimondale.

Allied Universal is hiring and training new security officers, account managers, supervisors and dispatchers. Qualified candidates, for the available 80+ positions, must meet the following minimum requirements:

* High school diploma or equivalency

* Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving)

* Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

* Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

