There’s Now A Female Traffic Light Signal And Some Folks Are Freaking Out

Last year, women took another huge step forward on the road to equality and became apart of the traffic world.
Back in March, it was reported that Melbourne had created a female traffic light signal that lets people know whether or not to cross the street on a busy road.
News of the new, liberal light maybe old to some, but for some reason it just started making its rounds on social media and now folks are talking . Some like the giant leap forward in the fight for equality:
While others feel being equal means much more than some light.
Do you think a female traffic light pushes women further in the fight for equality, or is it an unnecessary gesture that actually sets them back?
Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet
100 photos Launch gallery
Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet
1. DSC_29011 of 100
2. DSC_29052 of 100
3. DSC_29093 of 100
4. DSC_29114 of 100
5. DSC_29205 of 100
6. DSC_29246 of 100
7. DSC_29257 of 100
8. DSC_29268 of 100
9. DSC_29289 of 100
10. DSC_292910 of 100
11. DSC_293111 of 100
12. DSC_293212 of 100
13. DSC_293313 of 100
14. DSC_293414 of 100
15. DSC_293515 of 100
16. DSC_293616 of 100
17. DSC_293717 of 100
18. DSC_294118 of 100
19. DSC_294219 of 100
20. DSC_294320 of 100
21. DSC_294421 of 100
22. DSC_294622 of 100
23. DSC_294823 of 100
24. DSC_294924 of 100
25. DSC_295125 of 100
26. DSC_295226 of 100
27. DSC_295327 of 100
28. DSC_295428 of 100
29. DSC_295529 of 100
30. DSC_295630 of 100
31. DSC_295831 of 100
32. DSC_295932 of 100
33. DSC_296033 of 100
34. DSC_296134 of 100
35. DSC_296335 of 100
36. DSC_296436 of 100
37. DSC_296537 of 100
38. DSC_296638 of 100
39. DSC_296739 of 100
40. DSC_296840 of 100
41. DSC_296941 of 100
42. DSC_297042 of 100
43. DSC_297143 of 100
44. DSC_297344 of 100
45. DSC_297445 of 100
46. DSC_297746 of 100
47. DSC_297847 of 100
48. DSC_298048 of 100
49. DSC_298149 of 100
50. DSC_298250 of 100
51. DSC_298351 of 100
52. DSC_298452 of 100
53. DSC_298553 of 100
54. DSC_298654 of 100
55. DSC_298755 of 100
56. DSC_298856 of 100
57. DSC_299057 of 100
58. DSC_299158 of 100
59. DSC_299259 of 100
60. DSC_299360 of 100
61. DSC_299461 of 100
62. DSC_299562 of 100
63. DSC_299663 of 100
64. DSC_299764 of 100
65. DSC_299865 of 100
66. DSC_299966 of 100
67. DSC_300067 of 100
68. DSC_300668 of 100
69. DSC_301069 of 100
70. DSC_301970 of 100
71. DSC_303171 of 100
72. DSC_303572 of 100
73. DSC_3035C73 of 100
74. DSC_304174 of 100
75. DSC_304675 of 100
76. DSC_304876 of 100
77. DSC_305077 of 100
78. DSC_305178 of 100
79. DSC_305379 of 100
80. DSC_305580 of 100
81. DSC_305681 of 100
82. DSC_306182 of 100
83. DSC_306283 of 100
84. DSC_306484 of 100
85. DSC_306685 of 100
86. DSC_306786 of 100
87. DSC_307287 of 100
88. DSC_307388 of 100
89. DSC_307789 of 100
90. DSC_307890 of 100
91. DSC_307991 of 100
92. DSC_308692 of 100
93. DSC_309093 of 100
94. DSC_309194 of 100
95. DSC_309395 of 100
96. DSC_309596 of 100
97. DSC_309697 of 100
98. DSC_309798 of 100
99. DSC_309999 of 100
100. DSC_3101100 of 100
comments – Add Yours