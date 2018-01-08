Congresswoman Lawrence on Trump Administration Immigration Policy

Congresswoman Brenda L. Lawrence (MI-14) released the following statement on the Trump Administration’s immigration policy demands released on January 5, 2018.

“The President has made his intentions very clear. This purely political move goes to show that the Trump Administration is less than serious about helping the Dreamers if they begin with a wish list of anti-immigrant proposals in addition to $18 billion for the border wall. From day one, the Trump Administration has gone to great lengths to attack and vilify the immigrant community, and this latest move to use Dreamers as a political pawn is no different. Not only are these moves offensive, but they run counter to our values as a nation. If the President really did have “great love” for Dreamers, his Administration would have conducted bipartisan negotiations in good faith.

We as Democrats understand the challenges brought on by the current Administration to end DACA for hundreds of thousands of people across the United States. Now is the time to act quickly on a legislative solution to permanently protect these young people and allow them to contribute to the only country they have known.”

###

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: