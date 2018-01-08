H&M, What Were You Thinking When You Asked A Black Kid To Wear This Hoodie?

H&M is under fire after having a young black boy pose in an offensive hoodie that read “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle.” The Swedish multinational clothing-retail company has since apologized and removed the hoodie from their websites. They also also said the hoodie won’t be for sale—in the U.S., that is. Their statement went as follows: “We sincerely apologize for offending people with this image of a printed hooded top. This image has been removed from all online channels and the product will not be for sale in the United States.”

Of course, there’s been a huge response online. One entrepreneur went viral when he turned a positive into a negative and switched up the kid’s look:

Hit the flip to see what other people had to say. What were they thinking?

