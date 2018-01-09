1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take Place In Atlanta, Michael Blackson To Host

If you’re an active social media user, you know that some of the funniest and most influential people on the Internet are all over Instagram, Twitter and Facebook—and now BET has an upcoming award show to celebrate the most outstanding of the bunch.
With the network’s first annual Social Media Awards, BET just announced that the awards show will take place in Atlanta with comedian Michael Blackson hosting and executive produced by funnyman Mike Epps. Blavity has the full details on what viewers can expect from the show, including the nominees and some of the categories.
Via Blavity:
From Cardi B to Karlton Humes, from The Christi Show to DC Young Fly, social media is really out here making whole entire careers. In recognition of the hustle, BET is launching the inaugural ‘BET Social Awards’ to honor the hardest working influencers on our timeline. Executive produced by Mike Epps, and set to film LIVE on Sunday, February 11, the awards show will celebrate the very best (and worst) of social media including the biggest memes, most popular gifs, hashtags, and all the trends that claimed your timelines in 2017.
Additionally, we’ve also learned that show will be airing in its new location, Atlanta. This morning, BET Network announced Michael Blackson as the official host for the first-of-its-kind award show. When it comes to social media shenanigans, the comedian/actor is no stranger to the antics. Tami Roman, Duckie Thot, Jess Hilarious, and CallHimRenny are just a few of the nominees up for an award.
Leading up to the show, fans can vote at BET.COM/SOCIAL to vote for their favorite social media stars in a variety of categories. Time is running out to vote, as the first round of voting closes Sunday, January 21 at 6 PM EST. The second round of voting featuring the top (5) nominees in the online voting categories opens on January 23 at Noon EST.
There will likely be more attendees, presenters and performers announced, so be on the lookout to see which of your social media favs will grace the stage!
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She Ran For President
Also On The Michigan Chronicle:
Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet
100 photos Launch gallery
1. DSC_2901
1 of 100
2. DSC_2905
2 of 100
3. DSC_2909
3 of 100
4. DSC_2911
4 of 100
5. DSC_2920
5 of 100
6. DSC_2924
6 of 100
7. DSC_2925
7 of 100
8. DSC_2926
8 of 100
9. DSC_2928
9 of 100
10. DSC_2929
10 of 100
11. DSC_2931
11 of 100
12. DSC_2932
12 of 100
13. DSC_2933
13 of 100
14. DSC_2934
14 of 100
15. DSC_2935
15 of 100
16. DSC_2936
16 of 100
17. DSC_2937
17 of 100
18. DSC_2941
18 of 100
19. DSC_2942
19 of 100
20. DSC_2943
20 of 100
21. DSC_2944
21 of 100
22. DSC_2946
22 of 100
23. DSC_2948
23 of 100
24. DSC_2949
24 of 100
25. DSC_2951
25 of 100
26. DSC_2952
26 of 100
27. DSC_2953
27 of 100
28. DSC_2954
28 of 100
29. DSC_2955
29 of 100
30. DSC_2956
30 of 100
31. DSC_2958
31 of 100
32. DSC_2959
32 of 100
33. DSC_2960
33 of 100
34. DSC_2961
34 of 100
35. DSC_2963
35 of 100
36. DSC_2964
36 of 100
37. DSC_2965
37 of 100
38. DSC_2966
38 of 100
39. DSC_2967
39 of 100
40. DSC_2968
40 of 100
41. DSC_2969
41 of 100
42. DSC_2970
42 of 100
43. DSC_2971
43 of 100
44. DSC_2973
44 of 100
45. DSC_2974
45 of 100
46. DSC_2977
46 of 100
47. DSC_2978
47 of 100
48. DSC_2980
48 of 100
49. DSC_2981
49 of 100
50. DSC_2982
50 of 100
51. DSC_2983
51 of 100
52. DSC_2984
52 of 100
53. DSC_2985
53 of 100
54. DSC_2986
54 of 100
55. DSC_2987
55 of 100
56. DSC_2988
56 of 100
57. DSC_2990
57 of 100
58. DSC_2991
58 of 100
59. DSC_2992
59 of 100
60. DSC_2993
60 of 100
61. DSC_2994
61 of 100
62. DSC_2995
62 of 100
63. DSC_2996
63 of 100
64. DSC_2997
64 of 100
65. DSC_2998
65 of 100
66. DSC_2999
66 of 100
67. DSC_3000
67 of 100
68. DSC_3006
68 of 100
69. DSC_3010
69 of 100
70. DSC_3019
70 of 100
71. DSC_3031
71 of 100
72. DSC_3035
72 of 100
73. DSC_3035C
73 of 100
74. DSC_3041
74 of 100
75. DSC_3046
75 of 100
76. DSC_3048
76 of 100
77. DSC_3050
77 of 100
78. DSC_3051
78 of 100
79. DSC_3053
79 of 100
80. DSC_3055
80 of 100
81. DSC_3056
81 of 100
82. DSC_3061
82 of 100
83. DSC_3062
83 of 100
84. DSC_3064
84 of 100
85. DSC_3066
85 of 100
86. DSC_3067
86 of 100
87. DSC_3072
87 of 100
88. DSC_3073
88 of 100
89. DSC_3077
89 of 100
90. DSC_3078
90 of 100
91. DSC_3079
91 of 100
92. DSC_3086
92 of 100
93. DSC_3090
93 of 100
94. DSC_3091
94 of 100
95. DSC_3093
95 of 100
96. DSC_3095
96 of 100
97. DSC_3096
97 of 100
98. DSC_3097
98 of 100
99. DSC_3099
99 of 100
100. DSC_3101
100 of 100