Detroit Pistons partner with FRANK to help fans afford college

FRANK, an online platform that helps make college more affordable, has partnered with the Detroit Pistons, Detroit College Access Network (DCAN), and Detroit Regional Chamber to premiere a PSA featuring Detroit Pistons players Langston Galloway and Anthony Tolliver. Focused on increasing FAFSA submission rates across the Detroit metro area to 65%, FRANK and the Pistons are running a Detroit-wide competition through February 28, and the winning high school will receive a senior all-night party.

The Detroit Pistons have always made supporting education initiatives a priority, but this is the first time they have partnered with a company directly targeted to help high school students.

Every year, billions of dollars of financial aid are left unclaimed. To date, the estimated financial aid awarded through FRANK to students is estimated up to $6.3 billion, across 225,000 families. FRANK helps users fill out the FAFSA form in as little as four minutes, and directly negotiates aid packages with colleges, something most students didn’t know was possible. FRANK worked with over 100 counselors at the Metro Detroit College Access and Success Summit Event and help them better advise their students through the application process.

