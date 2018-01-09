Let Freedom Ring Awards feature Bishop Tutu and local heroes

We at Rainbow PUSH deem it necessary to pay a special tribute to him for his resplendent legacy in uplifting the human condition. A highlight of this year’s event is the presentation of the Let Freedom Ring Awards, which will consist of:

Bankole Thompson, Op-Ed Columnist, The Detroit News

– For his journalistic position on poverty

Dr. Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan

-For his proactive policy on diversity and inclusion

Karen Weaver, Mayor, City of Flint

-For her political stance during an unprecedented assault on citizens’ human rights

Desmond Tutu, Archbishop, Civil Rights Activist, Educator

-For his moral and spiritual leadership in South Africa

This year’s celebration is special, as we will offer a musical tribute featuring two-time Grammy winner, Melanie Fiona. She will open for the headliner, Anthony Hamilton, a Grammy Award-winning artist who has been nominated 12 times for the music industry’s top award.

Please join us as a ​Chrome Sponsor of the Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration, as we perpetuate Dr. King’s legacy by supporting our more than 200 scholarship and the many social-economic programs that we provide annually.

To register for this FREE event, click on the button below.