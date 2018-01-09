As Rainbow PUSH Coalition, in conjunction with the North American International Auto-Show (NAIAS), plan the Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration on January 15, 2018 at Cobo Center in Detroit, it is with a heavy heart. Just a few months after the celebration we will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Dr. King’s untimely death. This coming celebration will occur on “Press Preview” day, as more than 5,100 journalists from 60 countries view not only the award-winning vehicles, but they will witness a celebration reserved only for a “King”.

Rainbow PUSH deems it necessary to pay a special tribute to him for his resplendent legacy in uplifting the human condition. A highlight of this year’s event is the presentation of the Let Freedom Ring Awards, which will consist of:

Bankole Thompson, Op-Ed Columnist, The Detroit News

– For his journalistic position on poverty

Dr. Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan

-For his proactive policy on diversity and inclusion

Karen Weaver, Mayor, City of Flint

-For her political stance during an unprecedented assault on citizens’ human rights

Desmond Tutu, Archbishop, Civil Rights Activist, Educator

-For his moral and spiritual leadership in South Africa

This year’s celebration is special, as we will offer a musical tribute featuring two-time Grammy winner, Melanie Fiona. She will open for the headliner, Anthony Hamilton, a Grammy Award-winning artist who has been nominated 12 times for the music industry’s top award.

Please join us as a ​Chrome Sponsor of the Dr. Martin Luther King birthday celebration, as we perpetuate Dr. King’s legacy by supporting our more than 200 scholarship and the many social-economic programs that we provide annually.

To register for this FREE event, click on the button below.

