Motown Museum offers free admission to kids on MLK Day

Opportunity for grandparents to celebrate and share Motown legacy with grandchildren

Motown Museum announced today that it will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day—Monday, January 15—and will offer free admission to children 17 and under accompanied by a guardian with a paid admission in celebration of the federal holiday. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.

“This is a meaningful day to honor the work of Martin Luther King Jr., and in past years, we have seen older generations who lived during the Motown era bringing their grandkids to the Museum to personally share with them the significance of this legacy in Detroit and to the African American community,” said Terry. “Just as Martin Luther King Jr. broke down racial barriers, the Motown Sound brought people together from all walks of life and we are proud to open our doors on this special day to share the Motown story with all generations.”

Motown’s Black Forum Label—a spoken word label created by Berry Gordy and the Motown Corporation in the ‘60s was a venue for Black expression and education. The label served to capture the voices of African American poets and orators. The label recorded Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.

Announced in late 2016, the Motown Museum expansion will grow the Museum to a 50,000-square-foot world-class entertainment and education tourist destination featuring dynamic, interactive exhibits, a performance theater, recording studios, an expanded retail experience and meeting spaces designed by renown architects and exhibit designers. When completed, the new Museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and tourism in the historic area.

For more information on Motown Museum, including hours of operation, visit http://www.motownmuseum.org.

Founded in 1985 by Esther Gordy Edwards, Motown Museum is a 501(c)(3) not for profit, tax-exempt organization in Detroit. The Museum is committed to preserving, protecting and presenting the Motown story through authentic, inspirational and educational experiences.

