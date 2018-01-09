New Original PBS Digital Stem Series “What’s Good” Launches 1.8.17

Brand Programming Studios, a strategic and creative content studio, and PBS KIDS, has teamed up with Shawn D. Price of 12th and Sac Films, a Chicago-based independent production company, to produce What’s Good, a new, groundbreaking short-form video series just for parents.

Each 5-minute video in the series ties science into everyday activities such as dancing, gardening, and music to empower parents to help their children draw connections between the subjects and help make science relevant to their everyday lives.

Each What’s Good video ventures to a new location to meet people from various backgrounds – including dancers, poets, musicians, artists, athletes, chefs and conservationists – and connects their knowledge and talents to a simple, real-world lesson in the area of science.

In addition, each video comes with supplemental material for parents to discuss the educational topics of each video with their children.

