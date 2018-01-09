Rainbow PUSH expands MLK Partnership with NAIAS

Rev. Jackson to bring message of unity with a performance by Melanie Fiona and Anthony Hamilton

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced today it will be expanding its partnership and presence at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), held annually in Detroit each January. Since 2014, the team at Rainbow PUSH Coalition, led by Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., its founder and president, has worked closely with NAIAS in the planning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration that occurs at Cobo Center during the auto show.

“Honoring the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and spreading his powerful message of equality and peace to the thousands of international press and executives attending one of the world’s greatest auto shows will be truly impactful,” said Rev. Jesse Jackson. “Dr. King challenged us to live beyond his dream. He was an advocate of social, political, and economic justice. Dr. King died so that all lives would matter.”

On Monday, January 15, 2018, during NAIAS Press Preview, Rev. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition and Grammy award-winning Motown guests will participate in this historic occasion. This year’s celebration is on the eve of the 50th Anniversary commemorating Dr. King’s untimely assassination on April 4, 1968.

We at Rainbow PUSH deem it necessary to pay a special tribute to him for his resplendent legacy in uplifting the human condition. A highlight of this year’s event is the presentation of the Let Freedom Ring Awards, which will consist of: Dr. Mark Schlissel, President, University of Michigan, Dr. Karen Weaver, Mayor, City of Flint and others.

This year’s celebration is special, as we will offer a musical tribute featuring two-time Grammy winner, Melanie Fiona. She will open for the headliner, Anthony Hamilton, a Grammy Award-winning artist who has been nominated 12 times for the music industry’s top award.

“We are honored to have Rev. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition and iconic Motown entertainers take our global stage and provide inspiration to the over 5,000 journalists from more than 60 countries, executives and thought-leaders in attendance for Press Preview,” said Ryan LaFontaine, 2018 NAIAS Chairman.

