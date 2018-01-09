Rep. Dingell, state legislators, local officials hold Town Hall on Republican Tax Plan

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12), 12th District State Legislators and local officials will hold a town hall on Saturday, January 13th at 1 p.m. to provide information about the Republican tax plan signed into law in December and how it will impact Michigan families in the months and years ahead. The officials will be joined by policy experts to answer questions and discuss the impact on important investments, health care and essential programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid moving forward.

The town hall is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend may RSVP here.

Saturday, January 13, 2018

WHAT: Town Hall on Recently-Passed Republican Tax Plan

WHO: Rep. Debbie Dingell

State Rep. Erika Geiss

State Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri

State Rep. Cara Clemente

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud

State Rep. Ronnie Peterson

State Rep. Adam Zemke

Mayor Rick Sollars

Stephanie Leiser, Lecturer focusing on economic and tax policy, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy

Maggie Randolph, Senior Research Analyst, Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation

WHEN: 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 13

WHERE: Taylor City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23555 Goddard Rd., Taylor, MI

