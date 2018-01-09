Politics
Home > Politics

Rep. Dingell, state legislators, local officials hold Town Hall on Republican Tax Plan


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Leave a comment

U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12), 12th District State Legislators and local officials will hold a town hall on Saturday, January 13th at 1 p.m. to provide information about the Republican tax plan signed into law in December and how it will impact Michigan families in the months and years ahead. The officials will be joined by policy experts to answer questions and discuss the impact on important investments, health care and essential programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid moving forward.

 The town hall is free and open to the public. Those wishing to attend may RSVP here.

 Saturday, January 13, 2018

 WHAT: Town Hall on Recently-Passed Republican Tax Plan

 WHO: Rep. Debbie Dingell

State Rep. Erika Geiss

State Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood

State Rep. Darrin Camilleri

State Rep. Cara Clemente

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud

State Rep. Ronnie Peterson

State Rep. Adam Zemke

Mayor Rick Sollars

Stephanie Leiser, Lecturer focusing on economic and tax policy, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy

Maggie Randolph, Senior Research Analyst, Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation

 WHEN: 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 13

 WHERE: Taylor City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23555 Goddard Rd., Taylor, MI

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

100 photos Launch gallery

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

Continue reading Rep. Dingell, state legislators, local officials hold Town Hall on Republican Tax Plan

Michigan Chronicle Best in Black 2017 with host Rickey Smiley is best yet

comments – Add Yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now