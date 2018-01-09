TV One is joining forces with a distinguished team of sponsors supporting the 49th NAACP Image Awards: Red Carpet Live! pre-show on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8.00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT. and the subsequent live telecast of the 49th NAACP Image Awards on TV Oneat 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT. Sponsors include Ford Motor Company, AT&T, American Family Insurance, Black Radiance, Curls, Disney Pictures, McDonald’s, Walmart and Toyota.

“As we recognize black achievement on a day as auspicious as the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, TV One is proud to partner with a dynamic group of companies which understand the importance of representing the dream within their communities and across the nation,” says Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay, TV One EVP of Ad Sales and Marketing.

For the fifth consecutive year, TV One is the television home for the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization’s award show, the 49th NAACP Image Awards hosted by Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson.

Additionally, actor and TV personality Terrence J (Think Like A Man) will return to host and serve as one of the producers for the 1-hour live TV One Red Carpet Special with correspondent Tanika Ray (Extra) and chat with the stars as they grace the carpet at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The telecast will feature the latest, fully loaded Toyota Camry on the carpet. Toyota will also present the digital red carpet promotional category on HelloBeautiful.com. Following the arrivals, special guests will indulge on festive fair in the Walmart VIP Gold Room, complete with food, drinks and photographs to capture the occasion.

Ford Motor Company returns as the lead telecast sponsor to present the Backstage Pass, hosted by celebrity influencer Tai Beauchamp and comedian/actor/producer Chris Spencer. The in-show segments offer exclusive interviews with award presenters and winners throughout the night. Ford will also sponsor the Entertainer of the Year Award category, which boasts a tight field of nominees including Chadwick Boseman, Ava DuVernay, Bruno Mars, Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper and Jay-Z.

