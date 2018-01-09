Win Passes to see DEN OF THIEVES!

DEN OF THIEVES

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of passes to the advance screening of DEN OF THIEVES on Wednesday, January 17 at 7:00PM at the MJR Grand Digital Cinema Troy.

DEN OF THIEVES: DEN OF THIEVES is a gritty Los Angeles crime saga which follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. Starring Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Brian van Holt, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Directed by Christian Gudegast. (STXfilms) Rated R.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

DEN OF THIEVES is in theaters on Friday, January 19, 2018

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: