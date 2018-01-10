Motor City Paint and Detroit Historical Society invite public to name colors of Detroit

· Exhibit and contest runs from Jan. 9-Feb. 28, 2018

· Grand prize winner will receive $1,000 professional paint job

· Partnership is designed to ‘make history’ in a meaningful way

While applying a fresh coat of paint to a home or business is a thoroughly modern way of decorating (and protecting) the indoor and outdoor surfaces, Motor City Paint is partnering with the Detroit Historical Society and the Detroit Historical Museum in an exhibit and contest associated with a pallet of “historical colors” inspired by Detroit’s past, present and, yes, a vibrant future.

Brian Eisbrenner, CEO of Motor City Paint, explains the thought process behind naming the Authentic Detroit Historical Paint Colors, which launches Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

“History is told through the memories of individuals,” he said. “We are reaching out to visitors of the Detroit Historical Museum to help us name 25 colors that were hand-picked from among public objects found in the archives at Fort Wayne and visits to iconic Detroit sites.”

Visitors to the Detroit Historical Museum, which is operated by the Detroit Historical Society, will view the 25 colors on display from January 9 through February 28, 2018. A “ballot” will be available for visitors to write down their historically inspired names for each color.

Once the contest ends, Motor City Paint will select the winning color names and pick a grand prize winner, one randomly drawn from all ballots submitted.

That lucky person will receive a professional paint job valued at $1,000.

Anyone whose color name is suggested and ultimately chosen will receive a $50 gift card redeemable at one of Motor City Paint’s area stores or online at http://www.motorcitypaint.com. Contest entries must come from residents of Michigan.

Picking the colors was itself a creative task, said Eisbrenner, who through Motor City Paint is donating 10 percent of net profits annually to the Detroit Historical Society.

“Being a Detroiter, I wanted the colors we chose for this collection to be reflective of our history,” he said. “That meant pulling from many sources—including the Belle Isle Aquarium and the aged copper roof of the Book Tower. We toured the Detroit Athletic Club, the Packard plant, the Fisher Building, and numerous other buildings in the area for inspiration.”

Following the choice of colors, Eisbrenner and his staff went back to Motor City Paint and created formulas for the products, taking care to accurately match what they saw during the research.

“We did this because Detroit is a unique city, one where colors and architecture serve as something of a time capsule,” he said. “It’s a tribute to a time when innovation and industry literally drove this city.”

Tracy Irwin, director of Exhibitions and Collections at the Detroit Historical Society, said the partnership with Motor City Paint will help to underscore the importance of history.

“History walks with us and often informs the steps we take,” said Irwin. “Understanding where we came from helps us make more informed decisions as we move forward.”

Eisbrenner said the intent of the color naming contest and exhibit is about furthering the connection with the city’s history.

“We wanted to preserve these colors and bring them forward into the next age of innovation and industry in Detroit. Having them named by local people is our opportunity to bring that important perspective to life.”

Made in Michigan, For Michigan, Motor City Paints are designed specifically for Michigan’s rugged climate and the needs of our Michigan customers.

The Detroit Historical Museum, located at 5401 Woodward Ave. (NW corner of Kirby)

in Midtown Detroit, is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

