NEI and Model D acceping submissions for Startup Story Night

Four local entrepreneurs will take center stage with the help from Satori Shakoor of the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers

The New Economy Initiative (NEI) and Model D are seeking submissions for the Second Annual Startup Story Night, a storytelling event for metro Detroit entrepreneurs. This year’s storytellers will receive one-on-one training with host Satori Shakoor, founder and executive producer of the Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers®. Submissions are being accepted now through Friday, January 12, 11:59 p.m. Interested entrepreneurs can submit a brief overview of their startup story here.

NEI and Model D are asking local entrepreneurs to submit their stories based on this year’s theme, “Love What You Do,” focusing on the lengths business owners go to for the love of their companies. All southeast Michigan-based entrepreneurs, new and experienced, are encouraged to apply. Four storytellers will be selected to workshop their stories with Shakoor before performing them in front of a live audience at the Charles Wright Museum of African American History on Friday, February 16, 2018. For more information, please visit http://www.startupstorynight.com/.

“The success of last year’s event was such an eye-opening experience,” said Pam Lewis, director of the New Economy Initiative. “Through this program, we learned that entrepreneurs need a platform to share their stories, and aspiring entrepreneurs need a place to be inspired to make that leap into entrepreneurship. We are excited to put on this event once again and provide that space for both audiences.”

Last year, hundreds of people packed Planet Ant Hall to hear five local entrepreneurs share the challenges and triumphs of growing their businesses live on stage at a standing-room-only event emceed by Glynn Washington, host of WNYC’s Snap Judgment podcast. Performances can be found here.

Satori Shakoor is an artist, storyteller and a social entrepreneur. She is a 2017 Kresge Literary Arts Fellow. She hosts the Moth Story Slam in Ann Arbor and hosts the Twisted Storytellers podcast produced by WDET Radio with a second season scheduled for October 2017. Ms. Shakoor is the founder of The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers® (TSSOTS), a live, curated storytelling event. The monthly series features real people who tell true and personal stories live onstage at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. Ms. Shakoor designs and facilitates storytelling workshops in the art and craft of storytelling in community for organizations, corporations and privately as a coach. For more information about Satori Shakoor, please visit satorishakoor.com.

Model D is a weekly online magazine dedicated to covering the people driving the city’s transformation with a focus on solutions and innovations that are authentic, inclusive, and honor the city’s people and history with an eye on what’s next. (www.modeldmedia.com)

About the New Economy Initiative

The New Economy Initiative (NEI) is a philanthropic collaboration that is building an inclusive network of support for entrepreneurs in Detroit and southeast Michigan. Since 2007, 13 national and local foundations have committed a total of $159 million to the effort, which is housed within the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. For more information, visit http://neweconomyinitiative.org/.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: