2018 Women of Excellence Nominations are Now Open

The Michigan Chronicle is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards. For the past 11 years, the Michigan Chronicle has recognized local African-American women who continue to break the mold and affect change in their profession and community.

“The Women of Excellence Awards has chronicled the many ways in which women lend their talents, hearts and hands to improve life for all of us,” said Hiram E. Jackson, publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. “If you know a woman who has made an extraordinary difference in our community, I encourage you to submit her name for consideration.”

The Michigan Chronicle hosts the program to highlight the powerful impact women have on southeastern Michigan. These women are visionaries in their given fields and inspire those around them to be resilient and to go against the status quo. They are champions of equality and diversity, the backbone of our religious and educational organizations, and driving forces in politics and community service.

“The Women of Excellence Award is a wonderful way to recognize an outstanding employee or community leader,” said Jackson. These women will join the exclusive society of 500+ professional women who have previously received this distinction.

The criteria for women to be nominated is proven success within their profession or industry, a local African-American woman in the metro-Detroit area, a positive role model whose actions encourage others and involvement in community service or organizational involvement. Event details for the 11th annual Women of Excellence induction ceremony and reception will be announced at a later date. The submission deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Follow and share the Michigan Chronicle for updates. Nominations close Feb. 2.

