In honor of Martin Luther King Day and Dr. King’s commitment to social justice, Change Agent Consortium and Detroit is Different present Songs of the Social Justice Movement on Sunday, January 14, 2018. The concert will be held from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. at Baker’s Keyboard Jazz Lounge located at 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit, MI 48221. David Alexander Bullock will star in the concert and present songs from an array of genres that cover the social justice movements from the 50s to the present day.

“Dr. King continues to serve as an emblem of being a drum major for justice amongst those of us in the civil rights tradition. Each year we pause to celebrate his life, work, and excellence. This year I am honored and excited to perform a mix of songs from legends such as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions, Bob Marley and the Wailers, to current artists such as Childish Gambino. I am even more excited to perform and honor the struggle at Bakers Keyboard Jazz Lounge – a place that has a lasting legacy as presenting local and major jazz acts for decades. The work that many of us do around justice and equality is inspired by a plethora of sounds which empower our people in the struggle,” said David Alexander Bullock, Change Agent Consortium National Spokesperson.

Alex White of James Carter’s jazz band will serve as music director for the concert. The concert will also feature performances by other Detroit activists such as Theo Broughton of Hood Research and Rev. Charles Williams II of National Action Network. Tickets for the event are one (1) for $15 and two (2) for $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at http://www.detroitisdifferent.com.

David Alexander Bullock hosts a weekly TV show on the Word Network entitled Your Season of Change. Bullock starred in the Oxygen Network’s Preachers of Detroit alongside gospel legend Dorinda Clark-Cole and performed in the show’s original music video My City written and produced by Deitrick Haddon. He has also appeared on Oxygen’s Preachers of Atlanta starring gospel star Le’Andria Johnson. Bullock has appeared on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, The Melissa Harris-Perry Show, AM Joy and Russia Today’s (RT) The Big Picture. He has also been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, theGrio and blogs for Huffington Post.

David Alexander Bullock and the band are available to highlight Songs of the Social Justice Movement on your show. To arrange a segment for press coverage prior to the concert or for press passes please contact DaVonne Darby by Friday, January 12, 2018.

###

