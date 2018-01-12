Extended hours are back at Detroit Public Library

From now through May 2018, the Detroit Public Library will restore Sunday Services at the Main Library and commence services at two branch locations throughout the city of Detroit for the first time since 1981.

Sunday Family Fundays will bring free family entertainment back to the community on Sundays at Main Library in Midtown Detroit, Redford Branch on the West Side and Wilder Branch on the city’s East Side. Each branch location will be open from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m

“During my time as executive director of the Detroit Public Library, I have met many Detroiters who have shared fond memories of Sunday afternoon visits to Main Library,” said Jo Anne Mondowney, Executive Director, Detroit Public Library. “We are now pleased to restore and expand Sunday library service to a new generation of Detroiters who will develop their own memories.”

The Detroit Public Library discontinued Sunday hours at Main Library in 1981 as a result of budget cuts that drastically affected the Library’s service offerings to the community. Sunday Family Fundays, will provide regular library services to the community, in addition to special family-friendly programming for all ages. From art classes and concerts to author visits and movies, Sunday Family Fundays brings free family fun back to the community!

Locations:

Main Library, 5201 Woodward Avenue Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River at McNichols Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile Rd at Van Dyke

