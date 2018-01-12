Welcome To The New Bar Scene

We’ve all been there, five vodkas and the next morning later, you wake up with a hangover, bloating and a guilt fest all from a night out at the bar. Yes, it was all great at the moment, but now shame has kicked in, and you realized if you are going to be a bar-hopper you have got to find a new place to hang. Insert praise dance because the following bars are guaranteed to make you feel great less the calories and drunk texts.

The Ten Nail BAR: Get your mani and pedi fix and indulge yourself in the ambiance that is the TEN Nail Bar. With a full list of services to meet the most impeccable taste, sit back and relax while you are served with your choice of coffee, tea and for those who need the “hair of the dog” champagne, wine or bellini.

1215 Griswold Street, Capitol Park, Detroit MI, 48226 | http://www.thetendetroit.com

The Lip BAR: Ready, Set, LIP! Touting being made from Vegan Cruelty-Free ingredients indulge your lips in the Lip Bars outrageous colors. From sweet and dainty to raw and daring there’s a color to fit every personality. Try oCity.Life.Style’s Lip Bar color in Rebel.

8019 Agnes St. Detroit, MI 48214 | http://www.thelipbar.com

Socialite Beauty BAR:

Long hair don’t care, short hair any day on a dare. Need that all-inclusive look from a one-stop beauty shop? Then look no further than Socialite Beauty Bar. Get your mane tamed and face beat at the same time.

191 N Old Woodward Ave # 100, Birmingham, MI 48009

Detroit Blows Dry Blow BAR:

Sometimes a girl just needs to BLOW off some steam, and you can do that an more at Detroit Blows Dry Blow Bar. Not only can you get a blow to go, but you can also indulge in several other services including a full conditioning treatment with a scalp massage.

1232 Library Street Detroit, MI 48226 | http://www.detroitblows.com

The Brow Bottega Brow BAR:

The brows have it. Any makeupnista (yes, it’s a real word we just made it up) knows that the foundation of a good slayed face starts with your eyebrows and at Brow Bottega, they take that responsibility seriously.

8325 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48214 | http://www.browbogetta.com

