Winners at the 49th NAACP Image Awards

Presented annually, the NAACP Image Awards is recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American point of view. The event celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts, as well as those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors.

Honorees, presenters, performers and social justice advocates continue to include many of the major celebrities in America as well as international political figures and dignitaries. There are 56 competitive categories in the fields of motion picture, television, recording and literature. There are also several honorary awards including the Chairman’s Award, President’s Award, Vanguard Award, Entertainer of the Year, The Jackie Robinson Sports Award, and the Image Awards Hall of Fame.