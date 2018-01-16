City Club apartments breaks ground on City Club — CBD Detroit

Development is first conventionally-financed ground-up, mixed-use, high-rise apartment, community in the central business district in the City of Detroit in 30 years.

Farmington-Hills based City Club Apartments broke ground today on its City Club Apartments—Central Business District (CBD) Detroit mixed-use apartment, furnished short-term and penthouse community. Mayor Mike Duggan and City Club Apartments Chairman, CEO and Detroit native Jonathan Holtzman were among the speakers at the event.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground on a new community in the City of Detroit,” said Holtzman. “This is a site of great historical significance and we take seriously our responsibility to deliver a special community to the city.”

Located at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Park Avenue facing Grand Circus Park, the site was once home to the 18-floor, 800-room Statler Hotel. The historic hotel, which was built in 1915, hosted a who’s who list of business, sports, arts and entertainment and political guests for six decades. “Unfortunately, the beautiful building was torn down in 2005,” said Holtzman. “We cannot bring it back, but we plan to celebrate its great history while making our own.”

“When the Statler Hotel came down over a decade ago, we lost a great building on one of the most exclusive corners downtown,” said Mayor Duggan. “Now, thanks to City Club Apartments and our partners at the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, this corner will be redeveloped in a way that will allow Detroiters of a range of income levels to call it home.”

City Club Apartments—CBD Detroit will include approximately 288 apartments and penthouses and 13,000-square-feet of street level space, which will include a pet store, a restaurant and a gourmet market.

“City Club Apartments—CBD Detroit will combine the service and amenities of a five-star hotel with engaging and connected urban apartment living,” said Holtzman. “The look and feel both inside and out will be stunning. We will be certified, not just ‘say’ green. We will integrate advanced and high-speed fiber technologies. And, we will be immersed in the City of Detroit, as we have been since our company was founded here nearly 100-years ago.”

“DEGC, through public-private partnerships, is instrumental in driving development in the city that invite inclusive spaces to live and shop,” said Kenyetta Bridges, DEGC director, Real Estate & Financial Services. “Our team connects the city, its boards and investors in a way that catalyzes development in the city — showcasing its rich history and the fresh opportunities it offers.”

From Club Rooms, Bark Parks and Sexy Bathrooms, to exclusively manufactured cabinetry and fixtures, City Club Apartments — CBD Detroit provides a hotel alternative. The list of amenities also includes movie theaters, engaging social programming, valet parking, 24/7 concierge services, along with wellness and exercise rooms. City Club Apartments’ CBD Detroit’s market dominant spaces and places will also promote green and fiber connectivity. The community will invite resident and neighborhood engagement with the seamless integration of great retail, an outstanding restaurant with outdoor seating and a gourmet market.

“There is a new American Dream in our country and City Club Apartments’ CBD Detroit is reflective of that paradigm shift,” said Holtzman. “We are experiencing demographic, economic and attitudinal changes. Millennials, professionals, empty nesters, baby boomers and short-term corporate housing residents are seeking connection and active engagement in vibrant urban environments. We are at the forefront of reinventing those inspiring and amenity, hospitality and service-rich environments with our five guiding principles: customer centric; design driven; unparalleled amenities; green and social responsibility; and fiber technology.”

City Club Apartment and Penthouse communities, which feature four distinct finish packages, are located in prime neighborhoods with great access to public transportation, arts and culture, parks and trails, sporting venues, retail, restaurants, and entertainment and central business districts.

Prior to launching CCA in early 2016, Jonathan served as Chairman, CEO and 50 percent owner of Village Green Holdings, a 50-year-old, $4.5 billion apartment company that evolved from a mixed-use development company founded by his grandfather Joseph Holtzman in 1919. In July 2016, Jonathan announced that he had sold his interest in Village Green’s operating companies to Dallas-based Compatriot Capital and entered into a partnership with Canadian developer and investor, Alan Greenberg. While he sold his shares in the management company, Jonathan retained his ownership of 10,000 apartments in 30 communities with a combined real estate value exceeding $2 billion. Jonathan and Alan also have $500 million of new communities in various stages of development, construction and lease-up in downtown Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Chicago and plans for the east coast. Holtzman and Greenberg plan to start three new communities each year. CCA began transferring the management of its entire portfolio from Village Green to City Club Management in June of 2017 and will complete that transition in the first quarter of 2018.

Construction on City Club Apartments CBD Detroit began in September with pre-leasing scheduled to begin in May of 2018. The first residents are expected to begin moving into the community in November of 2018 with a completion target of second quarter 2019. To learn more or register your interest please visit: cityclubapartments.com

About City Club Apartments:

Founded in 1919, City Club Apartments is the first true international apartment brand. City Club Apartments is an owner, developer and manager of apartment, furnished short-term and penthouse mixed-use communities with a portfolio of approximately 10,000 apartments in 30 urban and suburban-urban apartment communities, $2 billion in real estate assets and $500 million under development/construction in Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Louisville and the East Coast. City Club Apartments is a disruptive company with five guiding principles that include customer centric; design driven; unparalleled amenities; green and social responsibility; and leading technology. The company has offices in Detroit, Chicago and Toronto.

