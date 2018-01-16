City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools Reach Agreement to Transfer Property Deeds

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen today announced that the City of Atlanta has reached an agreement with the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) to transfer deeds for 50 properties to the school system. The Bottoms Administration will submit an ordinance to the Atlanta City Council today to authorize transfer of the Quitclaim Deeds, without restriction or condition.

“During my inaugural address I announced my Administration’s commitment to partner with Atlanta Public Schools on our shared priorities of high-quality public education for all our children and creating access to affordable housing for all our city’s families,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Today is an important step forward in fulfilling our promise to transfer 50 deeds to APS, and I look forward to working with Superintendent Carstarphen and our School Board on strengthening public education for all of our children, for every family and every community.”

“Mayor Bottoms’ action today introducing legislation to quit claim the remaining deeds to Atlanta Public Schools’ properties signals the beginning of a new and positive partnership with the City,” said Dr. Meria Carstarphen, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools. “I thank Mayor Bottoms and her Administration for honoring the commitment to Atlanta Public Schools to relinquish the deeds,” Dr. Carstarphen added.

In the coming weeks, the City and APS will work together to address a handful of remaining properties which need additional legal review.

