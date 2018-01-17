Music Maven: Cardi B Continues Domination Into 2018 with Bartier Cardi

2017 was an absolute explosive year for Cardi B. Claiming the #1 single in the country, becoming the first female rapper in history to place three consecutive entries in the top ten (Achieved by collaborations), getting engaged to Migos member Offset, landing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, nabbing two Grammy nominations and a host of performances and television appearances. It is fair to say that Cardi B is WINNING. Now that we are fresh into the New Year, Cardi B is out promoting her second single Bartier Cardi, the follow up to her smash hit Bodak Yellow. Will it find success or will it fall prey to the sophomore jinx?

Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage was released late December 2017, six months after her debut single hit the charts. Even though Cardi was a featured artist on other highly successful singles (No Limit, Motorsport), fans were eager to hear more solo material from her. Instead of quickly releasing singles to piggyback off the success of Bodak, she chose to let the mega song ride its wave. Cardi stated in many interviews that she was indeed a little nervous to release new music and that she wanted to make sure to release quality work. Waiting to release her second single in hindsight was a very smart move. With her debut single being such a success, other songs released immediately afterward might have not received their fair share of recognition and radio play. Bartier was released at a time where the buzz of Bodak is lessening and the public can now offer their full attention to something new.

So what is Bartier Cardi all about? The song finds Cardi B celebrating her success. She is feeling herself but in a good way. She knows that she is on top of her game and wants everyone to respect that. At the start of the first verse, Cardi offers a little call and response exercise. She asks questions like, “who gets the party started”, or “Who be as fly as a Martian”. What’s the answer to each question? You guessed it, Cardi! She shouts out her fiancée Offset SEVERAL times in the song. Even giving the audience a sneak peek into the couples…we’ll just say, love life. Hey, she’s in love. Throughout, she drops brands like Givenchy and Fendi, letting her haters know that she has come a long way from her days working as a stripper.

“Cardi got rich, they upset”

Since its release, people all over social media have been asking, is Bartier Cardi as good as Bodak Yellow? While Bartier may not be as easy to memorize and to recite as Bodak, it definitely holds its own. The song gives you pure Cardi B. She’s raw, tough and freaky. She lets us see the world from her point of view. Bartier has a fast-talking aggressive flow like its predecessor. Plenty of catchphrases and a beat that is sure to keep the cars rattling. It has already become one of the most streamed songs on Spotify and iTunes. Cardi B did, however, receive some backlash after fans called out similarities between Bartier and a song called “Tommy” by rapper Tommy Genesis. Details are still forming on the authenticity of this claim.

Though it may not become as big as Bodak Yellow (It is too early to tell), Bartier Cardi is a total BOP! Make sure to support the artist by purchasing and streaming the record on all digital music outlets.

