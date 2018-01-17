“My Kid Matters” at Detroit Voice for School Choice Event

Detroit Voice for School Choice will educate parents on the importance of advocating for their children’s education beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Old Redford Academy Elementary School in Detroit.

Speakers include Moneak Parker, DVSC executive director, and DeChana Bladyes, motivational speaker and author.

Students and teachers will be celebrating throughout the week with a Social Media Day on Monday, where students will write why they love their school and post photos online at #schoolchioce; class photos with NSCW scarves on Tuesday; Tell Your Story day on Thursday, where students explain over lunch why they’re grateful to attend their school; and Yellow Day on Friday, where students and teachers wear yellow to support School Choice Week.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2018, which will feature more than 32,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

“Our mission at Detroit Voice for School Choice (DVSC) is educating, organizing, mobilizing and empowering Detroit parents to advocate for their children’s education. We exist to protect the right of school choice. When parents are empowered to play an active role in choosing their child’s school and have the facts to make an informed choice — the entire family wins. DVSC is expecting over 250 families to participate in School Choice Week celebration,” said Moneak Parker.

The school is located at 17195 Redford St. in Detroit.

For more information, contact Moneak Parker at (313) 731-2070 or moneak.parker@detroitvoiceforschoolchoice.org.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country

