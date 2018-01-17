Ollette E. Boyd named CFO at Detroit Public Television

Detroit Public Television’s President and CEO Rich Homberg appointed Ollette E. Boyd its Chief Financial Officer. Boyd comes to Metro Detroit’s community public television station from Focus: Hope, where she also served as CFO.

“We are delighted to have Ollette join us at Detroit Public Television,” said Homberg. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience not only in finance, but also in the media and the nonprofit sector. She clearly shares the values and aspirations of DPTV as we seek to educate, engage and inspire the community we serve.

“As everyone knows, this has been a challenging media environment. But through strong programming, engagement and partnerships, Detroit Public Television finds itself poised for a future of growth and public service. With Ollette on the team, we are even better prepared to expand our role in the community.”

Prior to Focus: Hope, Boyd was CFO at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History for nine years and before that worked at the Detroit Newspaper Agency – which managed The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press under a joint operating agreement –first as director of internal audit and then as director of circulation administration.

She is a CPA and holds a B.B.A. degree from the University of Michigan. A native of Detroit, she graduated from Cass Technical High School.

At Detroit Public Television, she replaces Ken Banach, who left for a position in private industry.

About Detroit Public Television and WRCJ

Detroit Public Television (DPTV) is the noncommercial, viewer-supported PBS-member station watched by more than 1.5 million people in Detroit and Southeast Michigan and another 1.2 million people throughout Canada. DPTV also manages WRCJ 90.9 FM, Detroit’s classical and jazz radio station. DPTV is licensed to the Detroit Educational Television Foundation and governed by a volunteer board of trustees from the local business, civic and cultural communities.

