BROOMBALL SWEEPS ACROSS THE RINK AT CAMPUS MARTIUS PARK

More than a dozen teams, including metro Detroit businesses, face off in friendly competition, team building and winter fun.

Downtown Detroit Partnership and Come Play Detroit have teamed up to bring broomball back to The Rink at Campus Martius Park for an eight-week season. Players travel from as far as Armada, Michigan to participate in the Canadian game — with origins that date to the early 1900s.

Unlike hockey, broomball players trade in their sticks, skates and puck for grapefruit-sized ball, broom, and rubber-soled sneakers. Six players per team move up and down the ice trying to score the most goals and claim victory at the end of two 12-minute halves.

The fast-paced recreational sport, popular mostly in the northern half of the U.S. and Canada is one of the many ways The Rink brings people from all walks of life to Campus Martius Park – Detroit’s Gathering Place.

This year, many metro Detroit businesses are represented on the ice. Quicken Loans, Meridian Health Plan, Ford Motor Company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Plante Moran, Honigman, Ash & Erie, Kautex, and Green Lancer all have teams playing in the league.

Broomball is played on The Rink at Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Avenue (at the corner of Monroe Avenue). Games are every Monday and Tuesday from 6 – 10 p.m. through February 28.

More information is available at http://www.comeplaydetroit.com/rules/broomball/.

