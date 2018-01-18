Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps Thriller ‘Traffik’

2018 is already off to an exciting start as it relates to black actors in film. Starting with the Taraji P. Henson-starring action flick Proud Mary and the highly-anticipated Black Panther film that is already breaking records, this year is already setting the tone for major movie moves by POC. The latest film we have to look forward to stars two Black Hollywood favorites, Paula Patton and Omar Epps, in the thriller Traffik.

Unfortunately, Hollywood has a habit of typecasting black actors into the same types of roles, so it’s always welcomed when we star in films that break the mold a bit. In the upcoming thriller Traffik, Paula Patton gets out of her romantic-comedy comfort zone and Omar Epps makes a welcomed return to the big screen. As reported by Shadow and Act, the first trailer for the film has just dropped, giving you a peak at what to expect when it hits theaters April 27.

The film’s synopsis reads:

In the action-packed thriller, ‘Traffik,’ Brea (Paula Patton) and John (Omar Epps) are off for a romantic weekend in the mountains. Isolated at a remote estate, the couple is surprised by the arrival of two friends, Darren (Laz Alonso) and Malia (Roselyn Sanchez.) Just when the weekend starts to get back on track, a violent biker gang turns up and begins to torment them. The foursome is forced to fight for their lives against the gang who will stop at nothing to protect their secrets.

You can check out the FULL Traffik trailer BELOW:

Paula Patton is one of the film’s producers and you can catch Omar Epps on USA Network series Shooter, which was recently renewed for a third season.

