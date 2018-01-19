Have We Stumbled Upon Donald Trump’s Kryptonite?

During a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, porn star Stormy Daniels let it slip that no. 45 (her alleged ex-lover) has beef with the shark community. According to the transcript, Daniels told In Touch at the time, “He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks. He was like, ‘I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.’”

Back in 2013, Trump sent this tweet out, which pretty much confirmed his disdain for sharks everywhere:

Sorry folks, I'm just not a fan of sharks – and don't worry, they will be around long after we are gone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2013

