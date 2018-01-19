Immigrant family takes sanctuary in local church, fights deportation

Sanctuary Network seeks to stop immigrant’s deportation so he may care for his wife with Multiple Sclerosis

– An immigrant facing deportation, Ded Rranxburgaj, declared sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church in Detroit. Along with his wife, Flora. The Rranxburgaj family, originally from Albania, has been living in the United States for 17 years. During those

years, Ded has worked tirelessly at a local restaurant and in construction to support his family. His older son, Lawrence, attends the University of Michigan Dearborn, and his younger son, Erik, attends Southgate High School. His wife, Flora, fell ill with

Multiple Sclerosis 11 years ago, and Ded takes care of her.

“My family needs me. I take care of my wife, and I work to support my sons, every day. If they deport me after taking care of my wife for 11 years, I may never see her again. My sons would need to leave school to take care of her. It would be devastating for my family,”

said Ded Rranxburgaj, whose family took sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church.

“I am scared that they will deport my husband,” said Flora Rranxburgaj, whose husband is seeking sanctuary.

“He takes care of me every day. Every day he helps me shower, change clothes, he cooks my food. If they deport him, there will be nobody to take care of me.”

Due to her Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Flora must remain in the United States and needs a daily care provider. Her husband, Ded, is her sole and primary care provider. When Ded is not working to support his sons’ education and pay the family’s bills, he is taking care

of Flora.

The family takes sanctuary from deportation at Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) in Downtown Detroit, which has historically championed social justice and immigrant rights.

“This family will not be pulled apart under our watch, and they will be welcome here until justice is served. We serve a God that calls us to a higher law,” said Rev. Jill Zundell, pastor of the church.

Rev. Zundell called on the history of Jesus as an immigrant, and on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words of hope at the same sanctuary in 1968. It is in this history of faith, compassion, and justice that the sanctuary campaign launches.

“This family is the perfect example of how our immigration system is broken and unjust. The Rranxburgaj family is just like us. Any American family knows what it means to care for a loved one with a serious, debilitating illness. It takes constant support, attention,

and devotion. Only Ded can provide that for Flora,” said Rev.

Dr. Charles Boayue, the District Superintendent of the Detroit Renaissance District of the United Methodist Church.

While the family is in the sanctuary, a network of people of faith will support them with groceries, donations, and volunteer transportation. They will stay in sanctuary until they receive relief from the deportation order.

